Minor Injuries Reported in Highway 154 Crash

One person was injured Friday afternoon when a vehicle crashed off the side of Highway 154 near Windy Gap, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at about 2:45 p.m., and the vehicle ended up about 20 feet off the roadway, the CHP said.

Santa Barbara County firefighters who responded reported that they had a single patient who had sustained minor injuries, and was requiring extrication from the wreckage.

Traffic on Highway 154 was stopped in the area for a time, causing a major traffic backup.

Additional details were not immediately available.

