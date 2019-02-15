Minor Injuries Reported in Rollover Crash Near Refugio State Beach

A motorist sustained only minor injuries Friday afternoon when his pickup truck overturned on Highway 101 near Refugio State Beach, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident involving a Dodge Dakota occurred at about 3:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes south of Refugio, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Personnel from the state park responded to the scene, along with the CHP, county firefighters and an AMR ambulance.

The driver, whose name was not released, was ejected from the vehicle and ended up in the center median, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

He was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but details on his condition were not available.

