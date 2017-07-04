Minor Injuries Reported in Rollover Crash on Hollister Avenue in Goleta

Driver had to be extricated from wreckage after accident near Los Carneros Road

A motorist sustained minor injuries Tuesday in a rollover crash on Hollister Avenue in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 9:45 a.m. when the eastbound pickup truck struck the center median east of Los Carneros Road and rolled over, coming to rest on its side near the edge of the westbound lanes, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, required minor extrication from the wreckage, Zaniboni said.

He was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

His name and details on his condition were not available.

Westbound traffic on Hollister was shut down for time in the area of the crash.

