Minor Injury Reported in Highway 101 Crash in Montecito

Minor injuries were reported in a single-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 101 in Montecito on Friday afternoon, leading to a traffic slowdown in the area.

The California Highway Patrol and Montecito Fire Protection District crews responded to the wreck at 4:27 p.m. and found an SUV atop the center divider, according to an incident report.

The crash happened near the Cabrillo Boulevard exit ramp, according to the CHP.

Emergency vehicles blocked the fast lane while responding to the wreck, which caused northbound traffic to back up into Summerland.

One person reportedly was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

No further details were available.

