Local News

Minor Injury Reported in Highway 101 Crash in Montecito

SUV wreck occurred in northbound lanes near Cabrillo Boulevard exit ramp

One person was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Friday afternoon after a wreck on northbound Highway 101 in Montecito. Click to view larger
One person was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Friday afternoon after a wreck on northbound Highway 101 in Montecito.  (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo | October 28, 2016 | 4:56 p.m.

Minor injuries were reported in a single-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 101 in Montecito on Friday afternoon, leading to a traffic slowdown in the area. 

The California Highway Patrol and Montecito Fire Protection District crews responded to the wreck at 4:27 p.m. and found an SUV atop the center divider, according to an incident report.

The crash happened near the Cabrillo Boulevard exit ramp, according to the CHP.

Emergency vehicles blocked the fast lane while responding to the wreck, which caused northbound traffic to back up into Summerland.

One person reportedly was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

No further details were available.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The Friday afternoon wreck further slowed Highway 101 traffic crawling through Montecito. Click to view larger
The Friday afternoon wreck further slowed Highway 101 traffic crawling through Montecito. (Noelle Burg photo)
