Minor Injury Reported in Highway 101 Crash in Montecito
SUV wreck occurred in northbound lanes near Cabrillo Boulevard exit ramp
One person was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Friday afternoon after a wreck on northbound Highway 101 in Montecito. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli |
| October 28, 2016 | 4:56 p.m.
Minor injuries were reported in a single-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 101 in Montecito on Friday afternoon, leading to a traffic slowdown in the area.
The California Highway Patrol and Montecito Fire Protection District crews responded to the wreck at 4:27 p.m. and found an SUV atop the center divider, according to an incident report.
The crash happened near the Cabrillo Boulevard exit ramp, according to the CHP.
Emergency vehicles blocked the fast lane while responding to the wreck, which caused northbound traffic to back up into Summerland.
One person reportedly was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
No further details were available.
— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
The Friday afternoon wreck further slowed Highway 101 traffic crawling through Montecito. (Noelle Burg photo)
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.