Minor Injuries Reported in Vehicle Fire Near Santa Barbara

Gusty winds drive flames to nearby vegetation and a second vehicle

One person suffered minor injuries Monday night in a fire that started in a vehicle near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out shortly before 9 p.m. to the 400 block of Camino del Remedio, and found a van engulfed in flames, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

Several witnesses reported explosions linked to the fire, which spread by gusty winds to an adjacent vehicle and nearby vegetation, Eliason said.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

The occupant of the vehicle suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation, and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Eliason said.

No other injuries were reported.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.