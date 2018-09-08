Minor Injury Reported in Shooting Incident in Santa Maria

One person sustained minor injuries late Friday night when someone fired several shots into a Santa Maria home and a vehicle parked outside, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at about 10:45 p.m. to the area of Depot Street an Orchard Avenue after receiving several reports of multiple gunshots, said Lt. Mark Streker.

“Officers located numerous shell casings in the street, and discovered that the exterior of a house sustained multiple strikes from a firearm,” Streker said. “An unoccupied vehicle parked in front of that house was also struck multiple times.”

An adult inside the home was struck by broken glass and sustained a minor injury, Streker said, but none of the five occupants was hit by gunfire.

“The suspects fled in a vehicle and have yet to be identified or located,” he added.

Any information regarding this incident can be called in to police dispatch at 805.928.3781 ext. 2277, or Detective Caro at ext. 1304.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.