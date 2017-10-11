Minotaur C Mission Launch Date Slips at Vandenberg AFB

The planned launch of a Minotaur C rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base won’t occur Tuesday, manufacturer Orbital ATK said.

“Orbital ATK is requesting a later launch date from the 30th Space Wing at Vandenberg Air Force Base... to accommodate further verification and routine testing of the company’s Minotaur C rocket,” company representatives said in a statement. “Once approval is received from the range, a new target date will be provided.”

Officials earlier said the mission was targeting a launch at 2:37 p.m. Oct. 17 from Vandenberg.

The Minotaur C rocket will carry Planet’s six SkySat and four Dove spacecraft.

The ground-launched rocket, nearly identical to the firm’s former Taurus rocket, employs components of Orbital’s air-launched Pegasus booster and can carry payloads weighing up to 3,500 pounds.

Minotaur-C will blast off from a Vandenberg site dubbed 576-E, an austere location boasting a concrete slab with a stand for the rocket.

Otherwise, the site lacks the mobile service tower and permanent umbilical tower found at other launch pads.

The 10 earth-imaging satellites have all been designed and manufactured in California’s Bay Area.

