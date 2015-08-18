Minuteman III Launch Scheduled Wednesday From Vandenberg AFB

An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 19, between 3:01 and 9:01 a.m. from north Vandenberg Air Force Base.
The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.
Col. J. Christopher Moss, 30th Space Wing commander, is the launch decision authority.
"The upcoming Minuteman III launch is the culmination of a tremendous effort by both the 30th Space Wing and Air Force Global Strike Command," said Moss. "The teamwork between the two organizations is simply fantastic -- and it is the cornerstone of continued success for Minuteman test launches from Vandenberg AFB."