Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 6:50 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Minuteman III Missile Test Launched from Vandenberg

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | September 26, 2013 | 7:59 a.m.

An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile was launched early Thursday from Vandenberg Air Force Base, officials there reported.

It was the second Minuteman III launched from Vandenberg this week; another missile was tested Sunday.

The missile, which flew from its underground silo at 3:33 a.m., headed for a target in the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands — 4,200 miles away.

The Minuteman III is a land-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), designed to deliver nuclear warheads. Currently it is the only land-based ICBM in service in the United States.

Each missile carries three nuclear warheads, which have a yield in the range of 300 to 500 kilotons. There are 450 Minuteman III missiles in silos located in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

Col. Brent McArthur, 30th Space Wing vice commander, was the launch decision authority.

"It is so exciting to see our mission in action," said McArthur. "We have the potential to launch three times this week, and the last time we did that was back in July of 2004."

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 