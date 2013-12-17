Minuteman III Test Missile Launches from Vandenberg

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was launched during an operational test at 4:36 a.m. Tuesday from Launch Facility-04 on north Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Col. Brent McArthur, 30th Space Wing vice commander, was the launch decision authority.
"This was our twelfth and final launch for 2013," said McArthur. "I am proud of this team of professionals who worked so hard to make this mission a success.
"Now the team can take some time to enjoy the holidays with family and friends. After the holidays, we'll start preparing for a busy 2014 launch schedule."