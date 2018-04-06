Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:23 pm | Overcast and Breezy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Minuteman Missile Test Planned Sunday at Vandenberg AFB

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 20, 2015 | 7:30 p.m.

The first Minuteman 3 missile test of 2015 is scheduled for early Sunday morning from north Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile launch is planned at 3:51 a.m., with the launch window remaining open until 9:51 a.m.

Missile tests can be delayed by unfavorable weather or technical troubles either at Vandenberg or downrange.

Military crews will track the weapon as it travels away from Vandenberg to a predetermined target, typically in the central Pacific Ocean.

Minuteman tests occur from underground silos on the northern edge of Vandenberg, and typically are hard to see from off-base locations until the weapon rises above the ridge line. 

The purpose of the ICBM test launch program, overseen by Air Force Global Strike Command, is to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system.

Col. Keith Balts, 30th Space Wing commander, is the launch decision authority, and will give the final permission for the mission.

"This mission continues a long string of valuable ICBM flight tests from Vandenberg Air Force Base," said Balts. "It clearly demonstrates the capability of both the Minuteman 3 weapon system and those who maintain and operate it, to include the hundreds of professionals across the DoD who are critical to each test launch." 

The launch team, under the direction of Vandenberg’s 576th Flight Test Squadron, includes crew members and maintainance personnel from the 90th Missile Wing, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming.

Members of the 576th are  responsible for installing test-unique equipment such as tracking, telemetry and command destruct systems on the missile to collect data and ensure the weapon remains safely on its flight path.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 