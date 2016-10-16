Mira Costa is Too Strong for Dos Pueblos

Tennis

Freshman Mikala Triplett won the only singles set for Dos Pueblos in a non-league match against CIF-Southern Section Division 1 power Mira Costa on Saturday. The Mustangs took the match, 15-3, won a windy Saturday.

In doubles, Katie Yang and Hannah Kleidermacher won a set and Rose Hillebrandt-Lucy Golden took the other.

"Playing such a talented, high-end team gave us some good preparation for the League Tournament next week," said DP coach Liz Frech.

The Chargers finish the regular season at 8-3 overall and co-champions of the Channel League at 7-1.

The league individual tournament starts Monday at Buena.

