Miró at Barcara Debuts New Dining Series with ‘Meet the Masters’ of Wine and Spirits

Miró, the signature restaurant of Bacara Resort & Spa, is pleased to introduce “Meet the Masters,” an intimate dining experience that offers culinary enthusiasts the rare opportunity to dine with experts from across the globe who share a proven mastery in the art and science of wine and spirit pairing.

“It’s not very often we welcome a master wine or spirit sommelier of this level to Santa Barbara,” said Kathleen Cochran, general manager of Bacara Resort & Spa. “We are honored to share in their impressive talents as we offer our guests a truly exceptional dining experience they could only get at Bacara.”

Guest Masters include:

» Jan. 16 — Fred Dame, master sommelier and founder of the Court of Master Sommeliers

» Feb. 20 — Nicolas Krafft, sabrage and champagne master, president and CEO of Christofle (event will include a sabrage demonstration)

» March 20 — Yuji Matsumoto, the United States’ first master sake sommelier and shochu specialist

» More events coming soon

Offered the third Thursday of every month, events include a champagne and hors d’oeuvres reception followed by an exquisite four-course tasting menu by Miró Chef Johan Denizot. Each course is expertly paired with wine and spirit selections by the guest master.

Set within the luxurious surroundings of the 12,000-bottle Miró Wine Cellar, imported French stones, original artwork, rustic candelabras and a grand fireplace will create the unmistakable allure of a dining along the Iberian Peninsula. Adding to the ambiance will be stunning floral displays by the resort’s creative director, Lorrene Balzani.

Meet the Masters is available for $150 per person, per event. Space is very limited, and advanced reservations are recommended. Click here for tickets and additional information.

— Anne Stephany is the director of marketing and communications for Bacara Resort & Spa.