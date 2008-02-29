Miro String Quartet to Play at UCSB

{mosimage}

Rising stars of the international chamber music circuit, the Miró String Quartet will play a concert at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall at UCSB.

The Miró Quartet — Daniel Ching and Sandy Yamamoto, violins; John Largess, viola; Joshua Gindele, cello — will be joined, as the composition warrants, by such local luminaries as the incredible flautist Jill Felber and the accomplished pianist, Robert Koenig, both of UCSB, and guest artist violist Kirsten Monke, a musician without peer who needs no introduction to Santa Barbara audiences.

The Miró‘s program will include Bernhard Romberg’s Flute Quintet in G Major; "A Way Alone" by Tōru Takemitsu; and Robert Schumann’s Quintet in E-flat Major for Piano and Strings, Opus 44.

Romberg (1767–1841) was a German cellist and composer, much admired by Beethoven. Takemitsu (1930–1996) was a Japanese composer and writer on aesthetics and music theory. He was one of the greatest composers of the 20th century. In addition to his many concert works, he wrote more than 100 film scores. He was also the author of a detective novel, and appeared frequently on Japanese television as a celebrity chef.

Tickets to the event, which is co-presented by the UCSB Department of Music and the Distinguished Chamber Music Guest Artists Series, are $15 general admission, $7 for UCSB students and music majors, and will be available at the door.