Misao (Akazawa) Mori, of Santa Barbara, 1919-2018

Posted on August 1, 2018 | 8:42 a.m.

Source: Elizabeth Muraoka

Misao (Akazawa) Mori, 98, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, peacefully went home to be with her Lord on July 3, 2018. She was born on Dec. 2, 1919.

Misao's parents immigrated to Kauai, Hawaii, from Japan. Born in Kauai, Misao had six brothers and sisters. Misao came to California after graduating from high school, hoping to attend nursing school in Berkeley.

Her dreams were thwarted by the outbreak of World War II when she was incarcerated along with other Japanese-Americans at the Gila River internment center in Arizona. There, she met the love of her life, Frank Sadao Mori.

They married in the internment camp and for 69 years had a full life together.

While Frank was voluntarily fighting as a U.S. Army soldier in the Pacific, Misao gave birth to their first child in the internment camp. When their confinement center disbanded, Misao and Frank returned to Santa Barbara, Frank's home town.

Misao loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was committed to Bethany Congregational Church and Goleta Vineyard Christian Fellowship.

An accomplished seamstress, she also worked in the family business, Katashi Landscape Nursery, while devoting time to raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Frank in 2013 and is survived by her children Dianna (Don) Ricky, Andrew (Janna) Mori, Stephen (Kae) Mori, and Elizabeth (Robert) Muraoka.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Eric (Takako) Hendrickson, Joshua and Sean Hendrickson, Rachel (Alexis) Bidou, Eliott and Arlo Bidou, Joanna Mori (fiancée Luka Arnerich), Nathaniel (Madeline) Kong Mori, Meagan (Juan) Mori Fonseca, Luca Fonseca, Stephen (Ayako) Muraoka, Kenzo and Hanzo Muraoka, and Riley Muraoka.

The family is grateful to those who cared for her at the end of her life and especially to Dr. Christopher Thrash. No service is planned. Donations may be made in her memory to the donor's choice of charities.

