Local News

Misdemeanor Charge Filed Against Former Santa Maria Prosecutor

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 5:28 p.m. | January 22, 2016 | 10:41 a.m.
(Paul Greco )

A former supervisor in the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has been charged with taking an unloaded firearm into a public building. 

The California Attorney General’s Office filed a misdemeanor count Jan. 19 against Paul Greco, a former chief deputy district attorney in the District Attorney’s North County office in Santa Maria.

He reportedly is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge Jan. 26. Defendants charged with misdemeanors do not have to appear in court for arraignment, which can be handled by their attorneys.

Greco was placed on leave last month and later terminated from his job with the District Attorney’s Office. 

“After Mr. Greco was already out on leave, it came to my attention that several months ago someone thought Mr. Greco might have brought an unloaded firearm into our Santa Maria office,” District Attorney Joyce Dudley said in a statement Friday. 

“Recognizing that the investigation and potential prosecution of his act created a potential conflict of interest, I personally reported this to both the Sheriff’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office.”

Greco said the firearm he allegedly took into the Santa Maria office was registered to him and was not loaded.

"The gun was brought into a closed-to-the-public section of the District Attorney’s Office to show newer deputy district attorneys the firearm for the purposes of training so that they may understand the mechanics of a firearm for the purposes of prosecution," Greco said in a statement provided to Noozhawk

"I had received prior training from the Department of Justice as to safe handling of firearms.  I dispute the allegation that the District Attorney's Office was open to the public in a manner to violate the law," Greco added.

The misdemeanor involves a Penal Code section "rarely, if ever, prosecuted under, certainly not in the context of a District Attorney training within a closed building," Greco said. 

"This training was done openly and at no point did anyone have a problem with it until I was placed on administrative leave months later," he added.

The attorney had worked as a prosecutor in Santa Barbara County since 2010.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

