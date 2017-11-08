Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:06 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Misdemeanor DUI Charges Filed Against Santa Ynez Valley High School Principal

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 8, 2017 | 6:21 p.m.
Mark Swanitz

Two misdemeanor drunken-driving charges have been filed against Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Principal Mark Swanitz, who was arrested last month after a crash near Solvang caused by another driver.

Swanitz, 50, was taken into custody Oct. 21 following a non-injury collision at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Highway 246 west of Skytt Mesa Drive, the California Highway Patrol said. 

Rafael Ramos, 45, of San Juan, Puerto Rico, was stopped in a 2017 Hyundai on a driveway when he slowly accelerated and began to turn left, failing to see Swanitz driving a 2004 Chevrolet traveling to the left, the CHP said.

Ramos made an unsafe turn directly into Swanitz’s path of travel, resulting in the collision, the CHP said.

However, as a result of the investigation, the CHP said, Swanitz was found to be driving while under the influence of alcohol and was arrested. 

In the criminal complaint filed at Santa Barbara County Superior Court, Swanitz has been charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving while having a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher.

Swanitz allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .12, the criminal complaint said. (A driver is presumed drunk under state law with a blood alcohol content of 0.08.)

He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 20 before Santa Maria Department 3 Judge Kay Kuns. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

