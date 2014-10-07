Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 1:12 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Miss Central Coast Beauty Pageant to Be Held at Chumash Casino Resort

By Toay Foster-Ortiz for Toay Productions | October 7, 2014 | 2:57 p.m.

Toay Productions and Capture the Title are proudly producing an event Oct. 24-25 that will be held at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.

This will be the culmination of pageant festivities for more than 90 beautiful and accomplished women in the Los Angeles County and Central Coast areas.

On Oct. 25, the highly contended winners crowned will be Mrs. California Globe, Miss Central Coast California, Miss Calabasas and Miss Los Angeles County. The newly crowned Ms./Mrs. titleholders will then compete at the Mrs. U.S. Globe national pageant.

The teen and miss new titleholders will compete at Miss California Teen USA and Miss California USA pageants, which leads to Miss USA and Miss Universe and they are owned by Donald Trump and NBC Universal.

The concept of the importance of pageantry has always been questioned. That is why Capture the Title’s philosophy is a Crown with A Purpose, to dispel the concept that pageants are only about outward beauty, but about the importance of paying it forward. The contestant for this pageant have participated in several community events such as a cancer marathon and gala, a feed the homeless event and visiting Boys & Girls Clubs to decrease bullying.

Toay Productions has been providing young women with college scholarships and prizes for over a decade, adding up to over $250,000.

“Pageantry promotes women empowerment and produces some of the most successful women in entertainment and business,” said Toay Foster-Ortiz, former Miss California USA and executive director of this pageant, who also owns a special occasions boutique in Newbury Park called Miss Congeniality Boutique.

This is a celebration for these ladies who have overcome physical and mental abusive relationships, and bringing awareness to stop bullying in our society. A portion of the proceeds are dedicated to the Central Coast by supporting the nonprofit organization Beauties & Athletes Against Bullying Foundation. The objective of this organization is to address issues that will create a safer school culture, improve self-esteem and produce successful contributing citizens to our society.

It is the goal of this organization to teach children to embrace their unique qualities, achievements and gain greater tolerance for each other. This will help to decrease the amount of drop-outs, independent studies and suicides that occur because of this issue.

The competition is judged by experienced professionals in pageantry, entertainment, fashion and business industries. Delegates will compete in four areas: evening gown, swimsuit, interview and photogenic. For the first time ever, fans are able to vote their favorite contestant into the semifinals at the 2015 competition. Fans can vote online by clicking here. Online voting begins at 9 p.m. Oct. 19.

— Toay Foster-Ortiz represents Toay Productions.

 
