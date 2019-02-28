Pixel Tracker

Thursday, February 28 , 2019, 10:42 pm | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank

Missed Rebounds Down Stretch Cost UCSB in 69-64 Loss to Long Beach State

49ers grab two offensive boards, make clutch free throws to hold off Gauchos

Ami Lakoju Click to view larger
Ami Lakoju of UCSB shoots while being pressured by Temidayo Yussuf of Long Beach State. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)
By Bill Mahoney, UCSB Director of Media Relations | February 28, 2019 | 10:14 p.m.

Deishuan Booker scored 17 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to help visiting Long Beach State hold off UC Santa Barbara 69-64 on Thursday night. 

The Gauchos (19-9 overall, 8-6 Big West) trailed the 49ers (12-18, 6-8) by as many as 11 in the first half and 34-25 at halftime, but Devearl Ramsey scored the first eight points of the second half to make it 34-33 and the game remained tight the rest of the way. 

UCSB took the lead on several occasions in the second half, the last time at 55-54 on a pair of Max Heidegger free throws with 6:14 remaining, but Long Beach responded with with an 8-0 run to reclaim a 62-55 lead with 4:08 to play.  Jordan Roberts began the rally with a three-point play, Booker then drained a long three-pointer from above the key and Mason Riggins completed the surge with a slam dunk.

The Gauchos chipped away at the lead. When Heidegger made a three-pointer at the 1:14 mark it was down to 64-62.

But Roberts rebounded a missed three-pointer by K.J. Byers on the other end and was fouled. He made the first free throw and missed the second, but Riggins came down with the offensive board and got the ball to Booker, who was fouled. The 91-percent free throw shooter, who has set a Big West record for made free throws in a season, hit both to stretch the lead to 67-62 with 29 seconds left. 

Santa Barbara missed a three-point attempt and Booker was fouled after collecting the rebound. He made two more from the charity stripe to extend his league record to 222 makes on the year. 

"We just couldn't get a rebound when we needed it in the final couple of minutes," head coach Joe Pasternack said. "Amadou (Sow) was great, but he didn't have much help on those possessions." 

Sow, UCSB's freshman forward, finished scored 13 points and posted career-highs of 15 rebounds and three blocked shots. Heidegger had a team-high 17 points while Ramsey finished with 12 points and five rebounds. 

Amadow Sow has his dunk attempt blocked by Click to view larger
Amado Sow of UCSB has his dunk attempt blocked by KJ Byers of Long Beach State. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)

Roberts and Bryan Alberts joined Booker in double-figures for Long Beach with 16 and 15 points respectively. Alberts made 5-of-10 three-point attempts for all of his points. Riggins led the visitors with nine rebounds. 

The Gauchos shot just 41.5% overall but did make 46.7% of their shots in the second half as they rallied back. They were also 9-of-24 overall from outside the three-point arc, but a respectable 6-for-13 in the second half. The 49ers made 45.6% of their shots overall, including 7-for-19 from three-point territory. The teams each had 32 rebounds including 10 on the offensive end and 22 on the defensive end. 

"Coming out stronger is something we have to get better at," Ramsey said of UCSB's sluggish first half. "We've done that a few times and I think its cost us almost every time."

It was the final home game of the 2018-19 season for the Gauchos. Four seniors – Ar'mond Davis, Jarriesse Blackmon, Ami Lakoju and Maxwell Kupchak – each played their final game at the Thunderdome.

UCSB will travel for its final two regular season games. The first up will be Cal State Northridge on Thursday, Mar. 7 at 7:00 p.m. The game will be aired on ESPN3.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 