Missed Voter Registration Deadline? Don’t Concede Just Yet

In prior years, a voter who missed the voter registration deadline did not get to vote in that election. Conditional Voter Registration, or Same Day Voter Registration, changes that.

Same Day Voter Registration allows a voter to register and vote on the same day after the deadline.

The 2018 election cycle is the first time the new law is in effect for a statewide election. While voters who register late will not be able to vote at their traditional polling place, they will not lose their opportunity to cast their ballot.

Voters who missed the registration deadline of May 21 but still want to vote in the June 5 election must visit their county’s elections office between May 22 and June 5 to register, vote and seal their ballot in an envelope on site.

Voters also may register to vote online during this period, but they will have to visit their county’s elections office. All votes will be counted after the elections official verifies the voter’s registration and confirms the voter has not yet voted elsewhere in the current election.

Voters can verify their voter registration online at https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/. Eligible citizens can register online at http://registertovote.ca.gov.

Election Offices in Santa Barbara County are at:

Santa Barbara: 4440-A Calle Real — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, except holidays.

Lompoc: 401 E. Cypress St, Room 102 — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed noon-1 p.m.) Monday-Friday, except holidays.

Santa Maria: 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134 — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (closed noon-1 p.m.) Monday-Friday, except holidays.

The three election offices will be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 2, and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Election Day, June 5.

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.