Friday, April 27 , 2018, 11:59 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Missile-Defense Interceptor Flies From Vandenberg Air Force Base

Test conducted just before 2 p.m. Thursday after weapon popped out of underground silo on North Base

The launch of a U.S. Missile Defense Agency flight test of a Ground-based Interceptor takes place at Vandenberg Air Force Base Thursday.
The launch of a U.S. Missile Defense Agency flight test of a Ground-based Interceptor takes place at Vandenberg Air Force Base Thursday.  (Gene Blevins / LA Daily News photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo | January 28, 2016 | 2:08 p.m.

A missile-defense interceptor blasted out of an underground silo at Vandenberg Air Force Base on Thursday to test a new component and assess the weapon’s ability to distinguish between a target warhead and decoys. 

The weapon launched for a non-intercept test just before 2 p.m. from the northern section of the base, becoming the second liftoff of what is scheduled to be a busy year at the base.

The outcome of the test was not immediately available.

"Both the 30th Space Wing and the Missile Defense Agency worked hard to get the team ready for this test" said Col. Shane Clark, 30th Space Wing vice commander and the launch decision authority. "Today's launch is testament to the professionalism of all involved and the close relationships we have with our missile defense partners."

The Missile Defense Agency conducted the test to determine whether a new thruster could handle the flight environment.

A previous thruster's vibrations during a flight test in 2010 caused the vehicle's "brain" to became disoriented, leading to the redesign.

In a second mission, Thursday’s test also aimed to collect data about the three-stage interceptor’s advanced target discrimination capabilities.

Officials hoped to get data about whether the interceptor could distinguish the target versus countermeasures and decoys. 

A missile-defense interceptor blasted off for a test Thursday afternoon at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Click to view larger
A missile-defense interceptor blasted off for a test Thursday afternoon at Vandenberg Air Force Base. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

"The test involved another extremely valuable opportunity to make the entire system more reliable with focus on new engineering solutions to further enhance the exoatmospheric kill vehicle (EKV) making it more reliable," said Riki Ellison, director of the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance.

Missile-defense experts believe a target missile from a rogue nation, such as Iran or North Korea, would include the warheads along with countermeasures and decoys in an effort to stump the missile-defense systems ability to intercept an attack.

Vandenberg is home to four interceptors sitting on alert with 26 others stationed in Alaska. 

The Ground-based Midcourse Defense program is designed to protect against a limited long-range missile attack. Critics say the program launched a new arms race.

Vandenberg's launch manifest calls for a Delta 4 rocket launch early Feb. 10 from Space Launch Complex-6 on South Base with a top-secret payload on board.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 