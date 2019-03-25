Missile-Defense Test Involves Pair of Launches from Vandenberg AFB

A missile-defense test involving two launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base occurred Monday amid an unusual veil of secrecy.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., two weapons blasted off from underground silos on North Base, leaving parallel contrails visible in the skies above Santa Maria.

Vandenberg and Missile Defense Agency representatives remained mum about the upcoming test, although these missile-defense launches have been announced ahead of time for decades.

The test reportedly involved the Ground-based Midcourse Defense segment which is designed to defend against a limited long-range missile attack.

In addition to hosting most of the previous flight tests, Vandenberg is home to four GMD interceptors with 40 others positioned at Fort Greely, Alaska.

At 11:10 a.m., a Vandenberg Public Affairs representative confirmed a missile test occurred but remained tight-lipped about details and said the Defense Department would release information later Monday.

The secrecy surrounding the test hearkens back to the Cold War when Vandenberg launches occurred without official advanced notice. While the military kept the U.S. residents in the dark, the U.S. notified international governments so they did not mistake a rocket launch or missile test for an attack.

Additional details were not immediately available.

