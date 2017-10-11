Missing 16-Year-Old Orcutt Girl Found In Washington; Boyfriend Arrested

A missing 16-year-old girl from Orcutt and her 18-year-old boyfriend were found Wednesday in Washington, where he was taken into custody for violating a criminal protective order.

Three weeks after she went missing, Destiny Navarette and wanted subject Miguel Perez De La Cruz were located, in Othello, Washington, Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, said Wednesday night.

Othello is approximately 180 miles southeast of Seattle.

The girl’s family reported her as missing Sept. 19, and authorities believed she was with her boyfriend, an 18-year-old from Guadalupe, but allegedly was planning to move to Oregon.

Destiny was last seen on the morning of Sept. 18 at Righetti High School where she attends.

Perez had a warrant out for his arrest for a probation violation and a criminal protective order prohibiting him from contacting the girl, Hoover said.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives, with the assistance of the Othello Police Department, had been working together in an attempt to locate the pair.

Just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, the two were discovered in Othello, where one of his relatives lives.

Navarette was found safe and is in the process of being returned to her family, Hoover said.

Perez was taken into custody and booked into jail in Washington for violation of his restraining order.

Authorities had said Perez may be associated with blue 2001 Ford minivan registered to his father.

Earlier this year, Destiny was reported as a runaway and was in the company of Perez, Hoover added.

Deputies said they did not have any information to suggest the girl was being held against her will.

In addition to notifying law enforcement, Destiny's family also repeatedly has posted on social media about the missing girl to bring attention to the case.

