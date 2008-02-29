Missing 86-Year-Old Woman Home Safe

Clara Seed, the 86-year-old Mesa woman who was reported missing from her Shoreline Drive home Wednesday, returned Friday as mysteriously as she had disappeared.
Seed, who has had Alzheimer’s disease for more than a decade, reportedly walked back to her house Friday afternoon. She had been the subject of an intense search by family, friends and public safety agencies, including the Santa Barbara police and fire departments and the Harbor Patrol.
Her husband had reported her missing about 7 p.m. Wednesday after he went to check on her in her bedroom.