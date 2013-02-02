Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 1:56 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Diver Found Dead Near Santa Cruz Was Solvang Man

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 11:08 a.m. | February 2, 2013 | 2:00 a.m.

The body of a 59-year-old diver was found on the north side of Santa Cruz Island on Friday afternoon, several hours after he was reported missing, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The diver was identified as William Arlo “Bill” Ooms of Solvang, according to a statement released Saturday by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

The victim was part of a group aboard the 22-foot Coram Deo out of Santa Barbara Harbor, said Coast Guard Lt. Jennifer Osburn.

Ooms, who originally was reported to be 50 years old, disappeared at about 12:20 p.m. Friday, Osburn said, and was located by fellow snorkelers from the Coram Deo at 4:15 p.m.

Divers from Los Angeles County and two U.S. Coast Guard patrol boats retrieved Ooms’ body, which was taken to Channel Islands Harbor, where he was pronounced dead, Osburn said.

The search involved personnel from the National Park Service, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, two Coast Guard helicopter crews and several Coast Guard vessels.

“The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Coroners Bureau is conducting an investigation into the cause and manner of death,” Hoover said. “A final report is not expected for several weeks.”

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 