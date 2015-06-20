Missing Kayaker Found Safe in Ocean Off Gaviota Coast

A kayaker who went missing off the Gaviota coast Friday, was found safe early Saturday in the Santa Barbara Channel, about nine miles offshore.

The man, a Solvang resident in his late 50s, had been missing for more than 14 hours after being pushed out to sea by strong coastal currents and offshore winds, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Hoover said the man, whose identity was not disclosed, had set out alone from Gaviota State Park at 11:30 a.m. Friday, and had intended to spend the day paddling off the beach in his recently purchased kayak.

“As he was attempting to paddle back to shore and within 100 yards of the Gaviota Pier, strong coastal currents started to carry him back out,” she said.

“After great effort of trying to paddle into the shore, he rested for a while before trying to reach the beach again.”

But Hoover said the strength of the currents combined with the afternoon offshore winds only carried him farther out to sea.

When he failed to return home that afternoon, the man’s wife drove to the park and contacted rangers and lifeguards, who launched a search of the coastline and park.

When they turned up no sign of the kayaker, the search was expanded to include sheriff’s deputies, the sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team, a Coast Guard helicopter from Air Station Los Angeles and the cutter Halibut.

Just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Hoover said, the Halibut’s crew detected an object moving on its Forward Looking Imaging Radar (FLIR) system about nine miles south of the park, and soon discovered and rescued the missing kayaker.

“They found him to be mildly hypothermic but otherwise in good shape after spending over 14 hours in the open ocean wearing only shorts, a shirt and a life vest,” she said.

Just before 6 a.m., the Coast Guard cutter arrived at the Santa Barbara Harbor. After being checked out by American Medical Response paramedics, the man was reunited with his wife.

