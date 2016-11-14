Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 10:29 am | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Missing Lompoc Motorcyclist Found Safe After Apparently Leaving on His Own

Daniel Burgess disappeared while running errands in Lompoc on Oct. 6

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 14, 2016 | 3:17 p.m.
Daniel Burgess was found safe after being reported missing more than a month ago, according to Lompoc Police. Click to view larger
Daniel Burgess was found safe after being reported missing more than a month ago, according to Lompoc Police.  (Clark family photo)

A Lompoc motorcyclist who disappeared while running errands more than a month ago reportedly is safe after leaving on his own.

Daniel Burgess, 47, was last seen Oct. 6 when he left to run errands in Lompoc, but never returned. 

Lorie Clark, his fiancée at the time he disappeared, said she was notified by Lompoc police Monday that Burgess was fine. 

"We’ve confirmed that he is fine and we’ve closed our case on it," said Lompoc police Sgt. Kevin Martin, adding Burgess has been removed from the missing person system.

Martin declined to give further details, noting Burgess was an adult who left for his own reasons. 

Burgess allegedly had been pulled over by a law enforcement officer, who ran the man’s information and learned he had been reported as missing, Clark said.

“Apparently he just up and left,” Clark said, adding that Burgess had not contacted his family or friends.

The couple had moved to Lompoc from Alaska in July and Burgess worked remotely from their residence as a financial database manager for a major corporation in Alaska.

Clark said they had not fought before he went missing.

Burgess was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 6  while running errands on his distinctive black 2015 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler Tricycle, with an Alaska license plate of “Phreak,” according to a Lompoc police alert released Oct. 7.

His disappearance prompted Clark, friends and strangers to create frequent social media posts and to plaster the city with posters. 

She doesn’t know where he was found.

“They wouldn’t tell me,” she said, adding she still had more questions than answers.

Lorie Clark holds a poster she made to alert the Lompoc community about missing fiance Daniel Burgess, 47. Click to view larger
Lorie Clark holds a poster she made to alert the Lompoc community about missing fiance Daniel Burgess, 47.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk file photo)

“I don’t know where and I don’t know how and I don’t know why,” she said. 

“I guess he told the officer he wasn’t ready to go home yet,” she added. 

She said she talked to the man’s family members who were apologetic and angry. 

The motorcyclist’s disappearance came after other motorists with Lompoc connections went missing and were discovered dead in wreckages off Santa Barbara County roads within weeks of each other.

Some feared Burgess met the same fate, and Clark said she believes Lompoc needs its own search and rescue team, something she intends to advocate locally. 

“The only think I’m grateful for is I have met some great people because of this,” Clark said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 