Missing Lompoc Motorcyclist Found Safe After Apparently Leaving on His Own

Daniel Burgess disappeared while running errands in Lompoc on Oct. 6

A Lompoc motorcyclist who disappeared while running errands more than a month ago reportedly is safe after leaving on his own.

Daniel Burgess, 47, was last seen Oct. 6 when he left to run errands in Lompoc, but never returned.

Lorie Clark, his fiancée at the time he disappeared, said she was notified by Lompoc police Monday that Burgess was fine.

"We’ve confirmed that he is fine and we’ve closed our case on it," said Lompoc police Sgt. Kevin Martin, adding Burgess has been removed from the missing person system.

Martin declined to give further details, noting Burgess was an adult who left for his own reasons.

Burgess allegedly had been pulled over by a law enforcement officer, who ran the man’s information and learned he had been reported as missing, Clark said.

“Apparently he just up and left,” Clark said, adding that Burgess had not contacted his family or friends.

The couple had moved to Lompoc from Alaska in July and Burgess worked remotely from their residence as a financial database manager for a major corporation in Alaska.

Clark said they had not fought before he went missing.

Burgess was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 6 while running errands on his distinctive black 2015 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler Tricycle, with an Alaska license plate of “Phreak,” according to a Lompoc police alert released Oct. 7.

His disappearance prompted Clark, friends and strangers to create frequent social media posts and to plaster the city with posters.

She doesn’t know where he was found.

“They wouldn’t tell me,” she said, adding she still had more questions than answers.

“I don’t know where and I don’t know how and I don’t know why,” she said.

“I guess he told the officer he wasn’t ready to go home yet,” she added.

She said she talked to the man’s family members who were apologetic and angry.

The motorcyclist’s disappearance came after other motorists with Lompoc connections went missing and were discovered dead in wreckages off Santa Barbara County roads within weeks of each other.

Some feared Burgess met the same fate, and Clark said she believes Lompoc needs its own search and rescue team, something she intends to advocate locally.

“The only think I’m grateful for is I have met some great people because of this,” Clark said.

