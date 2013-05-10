Santa Maria Man Reported Missing Found in Jail

Santa Maria police announced Friday that they’ve located a man who had been missing for more than a week, but was found in the Santa Barbara County Jail after being booked there under another name.

Daniel Torres, 21, of Santa Maria, was reported missing May 2, and had last been seen at his home that day.

Police then issued a news release describing Torres and his vehicle, asking the public for information about his whereabouts.

They announced Friday, however, that Torres had been found because he’d been arrested and booked into jail under a different name.

