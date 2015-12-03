Mountain Biker Safe After Backcountry Search

Advice

A search for a missing mountain biker in the Upper Oso area near Red Rock in Los Padres National Forest ended Thursday when the man made his way to safety.

Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue Team members were called out shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday to look for the cyclist, a man in his 50s who was overdue from a ride, according to Kelly Hoover, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

A county helicopter assisted with the search for the man, whose name was not released, Hoover said.

The man was able to make his way back to his car and reportedly checked in Thursday morning at a ranger station along Paradise Road.

The man was not hurt, Hoover said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.