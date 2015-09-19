Missing Ohio Woman Located by Santa Maria Police

Advice

An Ohio woman who disappeared under “suspicious circumstances” while visiting family in Santa Barbara County was located Saturday afternoon by the Santa Maria Police Department.

Investigators had asked for the public’s help in finding Brianna Holton, 22, who had last been seen at about 2 a.m. Friday leaving a party in the area of Newlove Drive and Colorado Street, police said.

Detectives found Holton at about 3 p.m. Saturday.

The department did not provide any additional details about Holton’s disappearance or where she was located.

The investigation into the disappearance was continuing, police said.

