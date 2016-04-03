Badly Injured, Missing Santa Maria Dirt Bike Rider Found in Los Padres National Forest

After 18-hour disappearance, searchers track down and rescue crash survivor near remote Wagon Flat Campground

An avid dirt bike rider reported missing in Los Padres National Forest east of Santa Maria was found Sunday morning after a search involving ground and air crews in addition to family and friends.

The 38-year-old Santa Maria resident, whose name has not been disclosed, was last seen at 4 p.m. Saturday after going to the Miranda Pines Campground and Pine Canyon Trail to prepare for an upcoming ride.

“When he did not return by nightfall, his family and friends became very concerned for his well-being and went to the area to search for him,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Kelly Hoover said in a statement.

Unable to locate the missing man, they called 9-1-1 at 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

Sheriff’s deputies met the worried family and friends in the 600 block of Tepusquet Road where they learned the missing man had served in the Marines and was a survivor specialist familiar with the area. Additionally, they believed the man had emergency supplies but no food.

The sheriff’s Search and Rescue team was deployed to look for the man at 2:30 a.m., with field teams assigned various trails and back country roads two hours later.

Search and Rescue team members, utilizing specialized off-road vehicles, looked in areas where the dirt bike rider was known to frequent and ride.

Initially grounded by heavy fog, a county Air Support helicopter joined the search around 9:30 a.m.

When Search and Rescue volunteers located dirt bike tracks they coordinated with Copter 2 to follow the tracks and provide eyes in the sky for searchers on the ground.

At approximately 10 a.m., the Copter 2 crew located the dirt bike at the bottom of a culvert in remote La Brea Canyon near Wagon Flat Campground, about 26 miles northeast of Santa Maria.

The bike apparently had been involved in a wreck but there was no sign of the motorcyclist, authorities said.

“Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team members followed footprints and a trail of a blood down to a creek area about two miles away,” Hoover said.

The Copter 2 crew located the missing man in medical distress, standing in the middle of the shallow creek with a friend who had hiked down and found him.

The rider had two broken arms and a leg injury but was conscious and alert, Hoover said.

“Due to his military training, the medical equipment he packed was used by his friend to put splints on his broken arms to tide him over until he could get medical attention,” she said.

Copter 3, a larger helicopter, with medical equipment and county Fire Department paramedics on board, landed near the injured rider.

“Despite his injuries, he was able to walk to the landing zone where he was met by paramedics,” said Hoover, who added that the man was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

