Missing Santa Maria Man Found
Although Robert Esquibel, 72, seemed to be in good health, family members have taken him to Marian Medical Center as a precautionary measure.
By Noozhawk staff | April 1, 2008 | 2:21 p.m.
SANTA MARIA—An elderly man reported missing earlier this week was found Tuesday, Santa Maria police said.
{mosimage}
Robert Esquibel’s family members located Mr. Esquibel walking in the area of Donovan and Broadway.
Esquibel, 72, seemed to be in good health however, family members have taken him to Marian Medical Center as a precautionary measure. There is no further need for public assistance at this time.
He was reported missing on Monday evening, after apparently walking away from the Marian Urgent Care building at 505 E. Plaza Drive.
Esquibel suffers from dementia and may have become disoriented.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.