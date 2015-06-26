Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 9:48 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Woman’s Lost Wedding Ring Found on UCSB Campus

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 26, 2015 | 8:23 p.m.

A Good Samaritan found a missing wedding ring Friday afternoon on UC Santa Barbara’s campus — a dead-on match to one Juliette Applewhite lost earlier this month while attending her daughter’s college graduation.

An elated Applewhite confirmed her ring has been found and that the local person responsible refused to accept the $5,000 reward she offered in a Noozhawk story earlier this week.

“She’s amazing,” Applewhite said. “She’s my new best friend.”

Applewhite, a Half Moon Bay resident, lost her ring during her Santa Barbara visit, but she wasn’t quite sure where. It could’ve been the Santa Barbara vacation rental where her family stayed or in Goleta where they ate dinner on June 12.

She spoke with Noozhawk earlier this week in a last-ditch effort to find the sentimental band lined with sapphires and diamonds — the one her husband proposed to her with 30 years ago.

Since the article posted Wednesday, Applewhite said several people reached out via email to offer assistance. Some searched Craigslist listings, others cased the areas where the ring had last been seen and one person with a metal detector even offered services free of charge.

Luck struck when Applewhite got a phone call from Cara O’Callaghan, an employee at the UCSB Recreation Center who read the story and happened upon the ring in a nearby parking lot.

It looks like Applewhite’s ring was run over, but she said it’s not too worse for wear considering.

“She didn’t want the money,” Applewhite said, adding that she would do something special for O’Callaghan regardless. “She even offered to ship it.

“Shout out to Santa Barbara. I love Santa Barbara.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 