Mission Chapter Toastmasters Club Announces New Officers for 2014-15

The Mission Chapter Toastmasters Club has announced new officers for 2014-15: president Mary Jo Alburger, vice president of education Wayne Lenhard, vice president of membership Ron Guilbault, vice president of public relations Christine Campos, secretary Cindy Whelan, treasurer Grace Rachow and sergeant at arms Larry Bishop.

Mission Chapter is one of several clubs in the Santa Barbara area and one of thousands of clubs worldwide.

Our club's mission is to provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

The club meets at 5:50 p.m. each Tuesday at The Salvation Army, 4849 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.



Chartered with 20 members in 1979, Mission Chapter Toastmasters, club number 1433, is located in District 33. Click here for more information about the Mission Chapter Toastmasters Club, or contact Campos at [email protected].

— Christine Campos is vice president of public relations for the Mission Chapter Toastmasters.