Mission Chapter Toastmasters Heralds 2017-18 Officers

Mission Chapter Toastmasters has named its new club officers for the upcoming Toastmaster year, July 1 2017- June 30, 2018.

They are: Jen Manalis, president; Jon Masuda, vice president/education; Ron Guilbault, vice president/membership; Cindy Whelan, vice president/public relations; Robert Hanna, secretary; Grace Rachow, treasurer; Larry Bishop, sergeant-at-arms.

Mission Chapter Toastmasters is a President’s Distinguished Club. This award is the highest level under Toastmasters International’s tiered club achievement program.

The award recognizes clubs based on how well they encourage members to pursue their personal public speaking and leadership goals/designations. The club is growing; five members have joined Mission Chapter Toastmasters since July 1.

Mission Chapter was chartered in 1979 and is one of several clubs in the Santa Barbara area.

The club’s mission is to provide a supportive and positive environment to help members develop communication and leadership skills for greater self-confidence and personal growth.

Mission Chapter Toastmasters meets at 5:50 p.m. Tuesdays at the Salvation Army, 4849 Hollister Ave., Goleta.

Visit https://missiontoastmasters.wordpress.com/ for more information.

— Cindy Whelan for Mission Chapter Toastmasters.