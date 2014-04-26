Mission Chapter Toastmasters Mark 35th Anniversary

The Mission Chapter Toastmasters Club marked its 35th anniversary on April 17, 2014. In honor of the occasion, a commemorative meeting will be held on April 29 at The Salvation Army, 4849 Hollister Ave. in Goleta. Members of the public are invited to attend the event, and to learn more about Toastmasters by contacting Grace Rachow at [email protected] or 805.682.6943. Since 1979, the club has been dedicated to helping people become better speakers and leaders.
“Mission Chapter Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to overcome their fear of public speaking and sharpen presentation skills,” said Ron Guilbault, vice president of membership for the Mission Chapter. “Other benefits include the opportunity to increase one’s confidence, build critical thinking skills and become an effective listener.”
“Toastmasters has given me the ‘voice’ to address critical needs in our community, and it that has significantly elevated my professional visibility and leadership skills within my organization,” said club member Guille Gil-Reynoso, co-founder of the Santa Barbara Latina Leaders Network.
Chartered with 20 members in 1979, Mission Chapter Toastmasters, club number 1433, is located in District 33. The club meets at 5:50 p.m. each Tuesday at The Salvation Army, 4849 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, between Turnpike Road and Walnut Lane in Goleta. Click here for more information about the Mission Chapter Toastmasters Club.
— Christine Campos is vice president of public relations for the Mission Chapter Toastmasters.