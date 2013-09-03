Friday, June 1 , 2018, 9:58 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Mission Chapter Toastmasters Names New Officers

By Christine Campos for Mission Chapter Toastmasters | September 3, 2013 | 5:33 p.m.

The Mission Chapter Toastmasters club has announced new officers for 2013-14: president Lili Byall, vice president for education Mary Jo Alburger, vice president for membership Ron Guilbault, vice president for public relations Christine Campos, secretary Raven Burns, treasurer Grace Rachow and sergeant-at-arms Larry Bishop.

The club meets every Tuesday at 5:50 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 4849 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Mission Chapter was chartered in 1979 and is one of several clubs in the Santa Barbara area and one of thousands of clubs worldwide. Men and women of all ages and backgrounds have learned to overcome their fear of public speaking and develop greater leadership roles through their involvement in the nonprofit Toastmasters organization.

The mission of Toastmasters is to provide a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every member has the opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills, which in turn foster self-confidence and personal growth. Toastmasters International is the leading movement devoted to making effective oral communication a worldwide reality.

We invite you to learn the arts of speaking, listening and thinking, and be a part of our community taking these skills into our local high schools for the Toastmaster Leadership Program to help high school students learn to be more confident in themselves, and as public speakers and community leaders.

Click here for more information on Mission Chapter Toastmasters, or mail Campos at [email protected].

— Christine Campos is the vice president of public relations for Mission Chapter Toastmasters.

