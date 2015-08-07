Mission Chapter Toastmasters Welcomes Seven New Officers

Advice

Mission Chapter Toastmasters club announced new officers for 2015–2016: President Mary Jo Alburger, VP Education Cindy Whelan, VP Membership Ron Guilbault, VP Public Relations Christine Campos, Secretary Wayne Lenhard, Treasurer Grace Rachow and Sergeant at Arms Larry Bishop.

The club meets every Tuesday evening at 5:50 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 4849 Hollister Avenue in Goleta.

Mission Chapter was chartered in 1979 and is one of several clubs in the Santa Barbara area and one of thousands of clubs worldwide. Our club's mission is to provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

For more information on Mission Chapter Toastmasters, contact Christine Campos, VP Public Relations at [email protected].

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of meeting locations.

Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, the organization’s membership exceeds 292,000 in more than 14,350 clubs in 122 countries.

Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people of all backgrounds become more confident in front of an audience.

—Christine Campos is the vice president of public relations for Mission Chapter Toastmasters.