Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 11:10 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Cottage Health, Mission Extend Guide for Healing in Wake of Tragedy

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health | February 14, 2018 | 1:39 p.m.

To promote healing and provide support in the aftermath of the disastrous Thomas Fire and debris flow, Cottage Health and Old Mission Santa Barbara will host How We Heal: Listening for the Good, Saturday, Feb. 24, in Junipero Serra Hall at the Mission, 2200 Garden St. E. Los Olivos St.

The free event will offer guidance and resources for healing after the disasters, and will provide the community an opportunity to give feedback on any areas of need. The schedule follows:

9-9:15 a.m. — Continental breakfast          

9:15-9:30 a.m. — Welcome from Fr. Dan Lackie, OFM; and Ron Werft, president/CEO, Cottage Health

9:30-10:30 a.m. — Community panel moderated by Bill Macfadyen, Noozhawk publisher

10:30-10:45 a.m. — Break/refreshments

10:45 a.m.-noon — Faith-based panel moderated by Rev. Pam Washburn, director of Spiritual Care Services, Cottage Health   

Noon - Healthy refreshments, opportunity to share stories in sound booth, resource materials available

There will be a sound booth at the event for attendees to share and record their stories to promote reflection and healing. The recordings will be gathered to form a collection of personal histories about what occurred in our community.
 
For speaker information and registration for the free event, visit www.cottagehealth.org/howweheal.

Reservations are recommended as Junipero Serra Hall has seating for only 300 people. Free parking available on Garden Street or in the Mission lot, 2201 Laguna St.

Schedule of speakers

9:15-9:30 a.m. — Welcome from Fr. Dan Lackie, OFM; and Ron Werft, president/CEO, Cottage Health

9:30-10:30 a.m. — Community panel moderated by Bill Macfadyen, Noozhawk publisher
State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson
Kelly Moore, commander, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office
Dr. Paul Erickson, medical director, Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine, Cottage Health
Eder Gaona-Macedo, executive director, Future Leaders of America

10:45-11:45 a.m. — Faith-based panel moderated by Rev. Pam Washburn, director of Spiritual Care Services, Cottage Health
Rev. Dr. Katherine Wiebe, executive director, Institute for Congregational Trauma & Growth
Fr. Lawrence Seyer, Pastor, Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Keli Vaughan, resident teacher, Mahakankala Buddhist Center
Afaf Turjoman, Islamic Society of Santa Barbara

For more about Cottage Health, visit www.cottagehealth.org.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 