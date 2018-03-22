Cottage Health, Mission Extend Guide for Healing in Wake of Tragedy

To promote healing and provide support in the aftermath of the disastrous Thomas Fire and debris flow, Cottage Health and Old Mission Santa Barbara will host How We Heal: Listening for the Good, Saturday, Feb. 24, in Junipero Serra Hall at the Mission, 2200 Garden St. E. Los Olivos St.

The free event will offer guidance and resources for healing after the disasters, and will provide the community an opportunity to give feedback on any areas of need. The schedule follows:

9-9:15 a.m. — Continental breakfast

9:15-9:30 a.m. — Welcome from Fr. Dan Lackie, OFM; and Ron Werft, president/CEO, Cottage Health

9:30-10:30 a.m. — Community panel moderated by Bill Macfadyen, Noozhawk publisher

10:30-10:45 a.m. — Break/refreshments

10:45 a.m.-noon — Faith-based panel moderated by Rev. Pam Washburn, director of Spiritual Care Services, Cottage Health

Noon - Healthy refreshments, opportunity to share stories in sound booth, resource materials available

There will be a sound booth at the event for attendees to share and record their stories to promote reflection and healing. The recordings will be gathered to form a collection of personal histories about what occurred in our community.



For speaker information and registration for the free event, visit www.cottagehealth.org/howweheal.

Reservations are recommended as Junipero Serra Hall has seating for only 300 people. Free parking available on Garden Street or in the Mission lot, 2201 Laguna St.

9:30-10:30 a.m. — Community panel moderated by Bill Macfadyen, Noozhawk publisher

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson

Kelly Moore, commander, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

Dr. Paul Erickson, medical director, Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine, Cottage Health

Eder Gaona-Macedo, executive director, Future Leaders of America



10:45-11:45 a.m. — Faith-based panel moderated by Rev. Pam Washburn, director of Spiritual Care Services, Cottage Health

Rev. Dr. Katherine Wiebe, executive director, Institute for Congregational Trauma & Growth

Fr. Lawrence Seyer, Pastor, Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Keli Vaughan, resident teacher, Mahakankala Buddhist Center

Afaf Turjoman, Islamic Society of Santa Barbara

For more about Cottage Health, visit www.cottagehealth.org.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.