Mission Hills, Vandenberg Village Without Power After Vehicle Accident

An SUV struck a utitlity pole carrying high-voltage power lines on the 3300 block of Rucker Road

Damaged power pole leans over houses Click to view larger
A widespread power outage was reported Saturday afternoon in Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village near Lompoc after a vehicle struck a utility pole holding high-voltage power lines. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 14, 2018 | 5:02 p.m.

A widespread power outage was reported Saturday afternoon in Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village near Lompoc after a vehicle struck a utility pole holding high-voltage power lines.

Shortly before 3 p.m., firefighters from Santa Barbara County and the city of Lompoc were dispatched to the 3300 block of Rucker Road, where an SUV had struck the utility pole, which was hanging over two nearby homes, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Damage to the pole and lines caused other nearby transformers to explode, Zaniboni said, but there were no fires reported.

All of Mission Hills and parts of Vandenberg Village were without power, and PG&E’s website indicated 1,138 customers were affected.

PG&E crews were dispatched to repair the damage.

A hard-closure was expected to last for about 24 hours on the 3300 block of Rucker Road, Zaniboni said.

The California Highway Patrol and county sheriff’s deputies were on scene investigating the crash.

No injuries were reported.

