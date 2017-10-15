Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 6:55 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Business

Mission Linen Supply Awarded for Sustainability Leadership

Business Intelligence Group recognizes textile services provider

Mission Linen’s air compressors and pumps save some 660,000 kilowatt hours per year.
By Nerissa Stacey for Mission Linen Supply | October 15, 2017 | 12:21 p.m.

Santa Barbara-based Mission Linen Supply has received a Sustainability Leadership Award in the Business Intelligence Group’s 2017 Sustainability Awards program. Mission Linen is a leading provider of linens, uniforms, laundry services and select operating supplies.

The awards honor people, teams and organizations that have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission. Mission Linen was recognized for its earth-conscious approach to laundering, processing and distributing linens and uniforms.

As early as 1973, Mission Linen installed one of the industry’s first wastewater recycling systems.

The company continues to show its dedication to sustainability by implementing water reclamation systems, energy-efficient equipment, paperless initiatives, alternative-fuel vehicles and other green initiatives.

“Sustainability has been a fundamental part of our business plan since we were founded in 1930, and our commitment to preserving the environment is present in everything we do” said John Ross, Mission’s president/CEO.

“We are honored to have our efforts recognized, and we will always continue to seek new ways to make our operations even more environmentally friendly,” he said.

Mission Linen’s air compressors and pumps feature variable speed pumps that result in an energy savings of some 660,000 kilowatt hours per year, and the company’s energy-efficient lighting systems and upgrades produce an estimated savings of 370,000 kilowatt hours per year.

Meanwhile, Mission Linen’s reclamation and water re-usage programs save an estimated 141,000,000 million gallons of water per year.

“We are so proud to reward and recognize Mission for their sustainability efforts and smart business strategy,” said Russ Fordyce, managing director, Business Intelligence Group. “Their innovation and leadership serve as a high benchmark for other organizations and leaders around the globe.”

Mission Linen has facilities throughout California as well as Arizona, Texas, Oregon and New Mexico. To learn more about the company’s sustainability efforts, products and services, visit http://www.missionlinen.com.

— Nerissa Stacey for Mission Linen Supply.

 
