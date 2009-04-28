Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 6:47 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Mission Ridge Homes Focus of Annual Pearl Chase Society Tour

Event is rare opportunity for public to visit five homes

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 28, 2009 | 10:19 p.m.

Article Image

A view of a Spanish Colonial Revival home included on the tour. (Pearl Chase Society photo){end photo}

The Pearl Chase Society has announced this year’s Historic Homes Tour, which will feature five Mission Ridge homes, President Sue Adams said.

“The outstanding variety of house styles and the importance of the original architects and homeowners will make this tour an exceptional experience,’’ she said.

The tour will provide a rare opportunity to view five unique residences in one of the city’s most historic neighborhoods. The homes were built during 1910 to 1920, and represent a variety of architecture styles, including French Baroque, Mediterranean Classical, Spanish Colonial Revival and Mission Revival

The tour will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 17. Tickets are $50 for non-members of the society, $45 for current members and $70 for a tour ticket and a first-time-only membership in the society. Early reservations are advised, as the tour has sold out in the past. All tickets are advance reservation only, and are available by mailing a check to the Pearl Chase Society, Historic Homes Tour, P.O. Box 31154, Santa Barbara, CA 93130-1154.

All proceeds from the 2009 Historic Homes tour will benefit the Courthouse Legacy Foundations’s Archway Ceiling Project. 

The mission of the Pearl Chase Society is to increase public awareness and encourage the preservation of Santa Barbara’s historic structures, gardens, and other resources. The Pearl Chase Society is a tax-exempt, nonprofit organization.  Contributions are deductible for tax purposes to the extent allowed by law. 

For more information about the tour, call 805.961.3938.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 