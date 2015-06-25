Mission Tattoo Hosting Benefit Event for Wounded Warrior Project

Come join us as Mission Tattoo celebrates and raises money for our veterans at the second annual "These Colors Don't Run" event.

Mission Tattoo is hosting the registered benefit for the Wounded Warrior Project from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 5 at Seven Bar & Kitchen, 224 Helena Ave. in Santa Barbara. All ages are welcome.

Enjoy a military-inspired drink and great food, and cheer on our sassy and classy pin-up queens competing for the crown. Art and prints will be for sale by Mission Tattoo and Miss Jenny Newton.

Live music will be provided by Vamp, The Miskreants, The Luck, Johnny Miller and the Bakersfield Boys.

All proceeds and donations go directly to the Wounded Warrior Project. Hope to see you there!

— Tomac Henson represents Mission Tattoo.