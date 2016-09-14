Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 6:30 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 

Mission Toastmasters Names New Officers

Cindy Whelan is president of local club for 2016-17.

By Erika Michelotti | September 14, 2016 | 11:54 a.m.
Board members for Mission Chapter Toastmasters.
Board members for Mission Chapter Toastmasters. (Mission Chapter Toastmasters)

Mission Chapter Toastmasters club has announced new officers for 2016-17: Cindy Whelan, president; Jennifer Manalis; vice president education; Ron Guilbault, vice president membership; Erika Michelotti, vice president public relations; Cedar Conway, secretary; Grace Rachow, treasurer; and Mary-Jo Alburger, sergeant at arms.

The club meets every Tuesday at 5:50 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 4849 Hollister Ave., Goleta.

Mission Chapter was chartered in 1979 and is one of several clubs in the Santa Barbara area and one of thousands of clubs worldwide. The club's mission is to provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

For more information on Mission Chapter Toastmasters, contact Michelotti at [email protected]

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of meeting locations. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, its membership exceeds 292,000 in more than 14,350 clubs in 122 countries.

For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

Erika Michelotti is vice president public relations for Mission Chapter Toastmasters.

