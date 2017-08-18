Mission Wealth Makes Inc. 5000 List of Companies on Rise

For the third time in a row, Santa Barbara-headquartered Mission Wealth has been recognized in the Inc. 5000 ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The wealth management firm reports it ranks No. 3607 on the 2017 list, with a three year-sales growth of 85 percent.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small and mid-sized businesses.

Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

Other companies in the Santa Barbara-Santa Maria metro area that made the list: ShipHawk, No. 12; TrackR, No. 45; Repeated Signal Solutions, No. 2351; Invoca, No. 2795; BigSpeak Speakers Bureau, No. 3168; and Hardy Diagnostics, No. 4694.

Mission Wealth manages some $1.5 billion in assets. In addition to its Santa Barbara headquarters, the firm has seven other offices California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona and Colorado.

Mission Wealth’s offerings include financial planning, investment management, estate planning, charitable giving, tax planning, retirement planning and redefining wealth.



“We take great pride in our commitment to helping our clients realize their life and financial goals,” said Mission Wealth CEO Seth Streeter. “A nice by-product of this has been growth as a company in more traditional financial metrics.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, are at www.inc.com/inc5000.

— Renee Hennessee for Mission Wealth.