Mission Wealth’s Jenna Rogers Earns Master’s Degree in Personal Financial Planning

Mission Wealth, a nationally recognized wealth management firm, is pleased to announce that client advisor Jenna Rogers, CFP, has earned the master of science degree in personal financial planning from the College for Financial Planning.

The master’s in personal financial planning degree program prepares graduates to advise their clients on a wide spectrum of financial needs.

Course topics include advanced pension and estate planning, financial planning, executive compensation, business and personal tax planning, security analysis and portfolio management, and financial statement analysis.

Candidates for the degree must complete 36 credits of study. The curriculum is based on a client-centered, problem-solving method using case studies to give students a hands-on approach.

Rogers joins 11 other advisors at Mission Wealth who also have their master’s or other advanced degrees.

As a financial advisor, Rogers is intimately acquainted with the specific goals and financial lives of clients and delivers customized financial planning, cash flow planning and risk management solutions to assist in their goal achievement. She has knowledge and experience working with the financial goals of young families, divorcees and self-employed business owners.

Rogers earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration with an emphasis in financial services from California State University-Channel Islands.

Rogers joined Mission Wealth’s client service team in 2008 and is a certified financial planner.

— Marcie Lund is a marketing coordinator for Mission Wealth.