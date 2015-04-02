Friday, April 13 , 2018, 10:51 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Mission Wealth CEO Seth Streeter Named to List of 100 Visionary Leaders

By Renee Hennessee for Mission Wealth | April 2, 2015 | 3:23 p.m.

Streeter
Seth Streeter

Santa Barbara-based Mission Wealth, a nationally recognized wealth management firm, announces that CEO and co-founder Seth Streeter was named this week by Real Leaders magazine to its “100 Visionary Leaders: Leading Us to a Better World” list.

The list includes such luminaries as Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, Elon Musk and Angelina Jolie.

Real Leaders magazine introduced the list as follows: “We wanted to share a wide variety [of leaders] to demonstrate that anyone can be a real leader. The people on the following pages have all achieved remarkable things from simple ideas and, in so doing, have positively changed the lives of millions.”

Streeter is the thought-leader behind Inspired Wealth Management, a program that helps other leaders — through forums and individual coaching — to become successful in new ways by igniting their purpose and leveraging their gifts for greater impact.

Streeter’s mission is to encourage CEOs and other successful individuals to redefine their understanding of wealth, changing it from being solely about financial accumulation into something else — abundance in relationships, health, fun, emotional well-being, career satisfaction, impact, and intellectual and spiritual growth.

“Being in the company of these individuals is such an honor!” Streeter said. “I’m grateful and humbled to be recognized with them and I look forward to learning from this esteemed group so I can make greater impact in the future.”

— Renee Hennessee is a marketing coordinator for Mission Wealth.

 
