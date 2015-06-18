Mission Wealth Named to List of Top 300 Registered Investment Advisers

Mission Wealth is pleased to announce that it has been named to the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers, as of Thursday, for the second year in a row.

The list recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the United States.

Fifty-three RIA firms from California made the 2015 FT 300 list, but Mission Wealth is the only firm headquartered on the Central Coast to earn the honor.

This is the second annual FT 300 list, produced independently by the Financial Times in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidiary of the FT that provides business intelligence on the investment management industry.

This was an invitation-only list, and the firms were graded on six criteria: assets under management (AUM); AUM growth rate; years in existence; advanced industry credentials; online accessibility; and compliance records. The 300 top RIAs hail from 34 states and the District of Columbia.

— Renee Hennessee is the marketing coordinator for Mission Wealth.