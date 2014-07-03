Mission Wealth Named to Financial Times’ Inaugural List of Top 300 Registered Investment Advisers

Mission Wealth of Santa Barbara is honored to be included in the Financial Times’ inaugural list of America’s Top 300 Registered Investment Advisers.

The list, identified as the “FT 300” and published last Thursday, aims to provide readers with a snapshot of the leading financial advisers in the United States.

The Financial Times initially invited more than 2,000 RIA firms, who were registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and reported to the SEC that they had $300 million or more in assets under management, to participate in the selection process. The RIAs that participated were then judged on their overall score in six areas, including assets under management, asset growth, the firm’s years in existence, industry certifications of key employees, SEC compliance record, and online accessibility.

To ensure relevance to individual investors, the list only includes RIA practices with no more than 75 percent of AUM in institutional assets.

“It is an honor to be in included in the inaugural FT 300 list,” said Seth Streeter, co-founder and president of Mission Wealth.

He credits Mission Wealth’s success to its comprehensive and proactive approach to helping clients achieve their financial dreams. According to Streeter, the recognition also reinforces Mission Wealth’s belief in “inspired” wealth management, where advisers look beyond charts and financial projections and into each client’s unique goals and values so that they can help clients find ways to use their passions and talents to positively impact world, creating fulfillment beyond the bottom line.

Click here for more information about Mission Wealth.

— Marcie Lund is a marketing coordinator for Mission Wealth.