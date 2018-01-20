Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:43 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Business

Mission Wealth Names New Partner Steve Caltagirone

By Renee Hennessee for Mission Wealth | January 20, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Steve Caltagirone has been named a new partner at Mission Wealth, a nationally recognized financial planning and investment management firm.

Caltagirone works in the firm’s San Francisco office and has been a client advisor with the firm since 2013. He is a Certified Financial Planner.

He holds an MBA in finance from Vanderbilt University and a BS degree in finance from St. Mary’s College of California.

Caltagirone has some 20 years of experience in the investment and financial planning world and has worked extensively with retirees, concentrated stock owners, independent women and socially responsible investors, Mission Wealth said.

“From the first moment I met Steve, I could tell he was a person of high integrity and a consummate professional. This is why we hired him in 2013 and why he has thrived in our organization ever since,” said Seth Streeter, Mission Wealth CEO.

“Steve’s knowledgeable and caring approach with clients quickly engenders him to become a key trusted advisor in their lives. As our newest partner, we are excited to have Steve become a key trusted leader within our company as well,” Streeter said.

Before joining Mission Wealth, Caltagirone helped launch Elmwood Wealth Management, where he served as a portfolio manager and financial planner.

Earlier in his career, he was a client advisor with San Francisco-based Osborne Partners Capital Management.

“I have a genuine interest in people and a constant desire to help and demonstrate care in the form of service,” Caltagirone said.

“I genuinely want people to feel important because they can tell that I have a genuine interest in them as opposed to a feigned interest for self-benefit purposes,” he said.

The Mission Wealth Owners Group now includes eight partners: Matthew Adams, Caltagirone, Tricia Fahnoe, Geoff Gaggs, Andy Penso, Brad Stark, Streeter and Dannell Stuart.

— Renee Hennessee for Mission Wealth.

 
